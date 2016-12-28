Sorry Buffalo Wild Wings, There's No Way LSU's Football Team Ate 4,000 Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is claiming LSU’s football team combined to eat more than 4,000 wings when the Tigers visited the company’s Orlando restaurant on Tuesday for a team meal. Sorry, I’m not buying it. With almost complete confidence I can say this is just a chance for BWW to get publicity before Saturday’s Citrus Bowl, which the company sponsors.

LSU has 99 players on its roster, which means they would have needed to average more than 40 wings per person for that number to be accurate. And this wasn’t even some kind of contest to see who could devour the most. I can see an offensive lineman or two housing 100 wings on their own, but no one else is going to pick up the rest of that slack.

Ed Orgeron may have the Tigers hungry but they aren’t that hungry. I could buy that the team ate 3,000 or that the restaurant prepared 4,000 in anticipation of the squad’s arrival. But the announcement that they ate a ridiculous 40-plus wings per man is nothing more than a way to get Buffalo Wild Wings some headlines.

I mean, this doesn’t really matter. It’s a silly stunt for publicity, but I take eating seriously and I think we need real, raw data on this one. I demand a recount by Buffalo Wild Wings!