Texas Uber Driver Hates on Mack Brown to ESPN Announcer, Then Realizes Brown Is Other Passenger

ESPN play-by-play announcer Adam Amin got into an Uber in San Antonio with his broadcast partner Mack Brown. Evidently recognizing Amin (though, this is Texas, and maybe this guy talks Longhorns football with all of his passengers?), the driver wanted his take on Tom Herman:

Mack: "He sure couldn't." Uber driver: *turns around….YOU'RE MACK BROWN." Mack: "Hey there." — Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 28, 2016

The driver somehow already forgot about the Charlie Strong era, and was met with some vigilante justice:

One star review. — Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 28, 2016

Gonna go out on a limb and estimate that as this story spreads this guy’s gig with Uber won’t make it to 2017.

