The 50 Most Popular The Big Lead Posts From 2016

Jan 25, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; ESPN television commentator Chris Berman reacts during the 2015 Pro Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2016 is almost over. Here are the Top 50 TBL posts by traffic from 2016. Enjoy. 

1. Wayde van Niekerk won a gold medal in the 400m, breaking Michael Johnson’s world record.

2. ESPN cut Cris Carter and Ray Lewis, signed Randy Moss.

3. A Miami Heat fan distracted people from the Miami Heat game.

4. Chris Berman is retiring from ESPN after the football season.

5. The Top 10 Soccer Players In The World

6. The Chiefs and Raiders played football. A Green Bay Packers fan in the crowd had a cat.

7. Alabama won a playoff game. Nick Saban almost waved his hands in the air like he just didn’t care.

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

8. Paulina Gretzky wore a short dress to a golf event.

9. Mike Ditka and his irrepressible fashion game left Sunday Countdown.

10. Johnny Manziel’s mugshot after a domestic assault arrest looks about how you would expect.

11. Russell Wilson gave a commencement speech at Wisconsin. Much of it was B.S.

12. Jemele Hill made fun of Mark Ingram. Mark Ingram came back hard.

13. The Atlanta Hawks’ Twitter account used a “Crying Jordan” meme on its own team during a playoff game.

May 4, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Hanser Alberto (2) has a gum bubble burst on his face in the dugout during the fifth inning in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

14. The Texas Rangers’ Hanser Alberto had fun blowing a bubble gum bubble.

15. The Golden State Warriors punked Luke Walton about the Lakers’ lottery results.

16. Erick Aybar choked on a chicken bone.

17. Petey Pablo made a Carolina Panthers hype video.

18. The Cleveland Browns sent Johnny Manziel home for being inebriated and disheveled.

19. The NFL Combine’s unofficial title is the “underwear olympics.” The event had its inevitable wardrobe malfunction.

20. Russia’s head of wrestling punched a female wrestler for losing a medal.

Cam Newton sulking after Super Bowl loss

21. Cam Newton walked out of a press conference after the Super Bowl.

22. A police officer blatantly checked out a female Warriors fan while on camera.

23. A San Diego State player celebrated a sack with a flying a cheap shot.

24. Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloe Kardashian were not dating.

25. Melvin Upton broke a bat over his knee.

26. Travis Kelce dated a woman he met on his own reality dating show.

27. ESPN suspended Bob Ryan for strong comments about Mark Jackson.

28. Tom Brady was roughing it during his Deflategate suspension, traipsing around Italy in the buff.

29. The 50 Best College Basketball Players For 2016-17

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) collides with Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao during the second quarter of game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2016 in Oakland, California. / AFP / Beck Diefenbach (Photo credit should read BECK DIEFENBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

BECK DIEFENBACH/AFP/Getty Images

30. Anderson Varejao was not guaranteed an NBA championship ring, though the Cavaliers later offered him one.

31. Tyler Summitt resigned as Louisiana Tech women’s basketball coach after a report he impregnated a player.

32. Johnny Manziel went out partying in Dallas.

33. Andrew Bogut was not impressed with his Olympic village accommodations.

34. Rio Olympics officials decided to nix Gisele being assaulted from the Opening Ceremony.

35. Rob Gronkowski made a colorful comment on Julian Edelman’s Instagram page.

36. Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim became an item.

37. The Green Bay Packers’ Ty Montgomery took advantage of an obscure kickoff rule.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Skiier Lindsey Vonn attends the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

38. Lindsey Vonn and Rajon Rondo played cornhole together.

39. Carli Lloyd scored the first goal for the USWNT at the Rio Olympics. It was downhill from there.

40. NBC Sports’ chairman ripped ESPN after critical Olympics coverage.

41. A Donald Trump fan wore a customized MLB All-Star Game jersey.

42. In a sage long term move, RG3 had his new girlfriend’s name tattooed on his arm.

43. Russell Westbrook’s pregame dances are almost as impressive as what he does during them.

44. Roy Williams ripped Doug Gottlieb.

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

45. Kevin Love was not trying to high five LeBron James. But, the Internet tried to make it a thing.

46. Brian Windhorst brought up rumors that Derek Fisher and Tim Hardaway Jr. were involved with the same woman.

47. Meisha Tate choked out Holly Holm at UCF 196.

48. A Toronto Raptors fan ejected from the Eastern Conference Finals was later murdered.

49. Tiger Woods still jokes about sex.

50. Adam Schefter crushed the Cleveland Browns.

