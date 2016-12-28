The 50 Most Popular The Big Lead Posts From 2016

2016 is almost over. Here are the Top 50 TBL posts by traffic from 2016. Enjoy.

1. Wayde van Niekerk won a gold medal in the 400m, breaking Michael Johnson’s world record.

2. ESPN cut Cris Carter and Ray Lewis, signed Randy Moss.

3. A Miami Heat fan distracted people from the Miami Heat game.

4. Chris Berman is retiring from ESPN after the football season.

5. The Top 10 Soccer Players In The World

6. The Chiefs and Raiders played football. A Green Bay Packers fan in the crowd had a cat.

7. Alabama won a playoff game. Nick Saban almost waved his hands in the air like he just didn’t care.

8. Paulina Gretzky wore a short dress to a golf event.

9. Mike Ditka and his irrepressible fashion game left Sunday Countdown.

10. Johnny Manziel’s mugshot after a domestic assault arrest looks about how you would expect.

11. Russell Wilson gave a commencement speech at Wisconsin. Much of it was B.S.

12. Jemele Hill made fun of Mark Ingram. Mark Ingram came back hard.

13. The Atlanta Hawks’ Twitter account used a “Crying Jordan” meme on its own team during a playoff game.

14. The Texas Rangers’ Hanser Alberto had fun blowing a bubble gum bubble.

15. The Golden State Warriors punked Luke Walton about the Lakers’ lottery results.

16. Erick Aybar choked on a chicken bone.

17. Petey Pablo made a Carolina Panthers hype video.

18. The Cleveland Browns sent Johnny Manziel home for being inebriated and disheveled.

19. The NFL Combine’s unofficial title is the “underwear olympics.” The event had its inevitable wardrobe malfunction.

20. Russia’s head of wrestling punched a female wrestler for losing a medal.

21. Cam Newton walked out of a press conference after the Super Bowl.

22. A police officer blatantly checked out a female Warriors fan while on camera.

23. A San Diego State player celebrated a sack with a flying a cheap shot.

24. Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloe Kardashian were not dating.

25. Melvin Upton broke a bat over his knee.

26. Travis Kelce dated a woman he met on his own reality dating show.

27. ESPN suspended Bob Ryan for strong comments about Mark Jackson.

28. Tom Brady was roughing it during his Deflategate suspension, traipsing around Italy in the buff.

29. The 50 Best College Basketball Players For 2016-17

30. Anderson Varejao was not guaranteed an NBA championship ring, though the Cavaliers later offered him one.

31. Tyler Summitt resigned as Louisiana Tech women’s basketball coach after a report he impregnated a player.

32. Johnny Manziel went out partying in Dallas.

33. Andrew Bogut was not impressed with his Olympic village accommodations.

34. Rio Olympics officials decided to nix Gisele being assaulted from the Opening Ceremony.

35. Rob Gronkowski made a colorful comment on Julian Edelman’s Instagram page.

36. Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim became an item.

37. The Green Bay Packers’ Ty Montgomery took advantage of an obscure kickoff rule.

38. Lindsey Vonn and Rajon Rondo played cornhole together.

39. Carli Lloyd scored the first goal for the USWNT at the Rio Olympics. It was downhill from there.

40. NBC Sports’ chairman ripped ESPN after critical Olympics coverage.

41. A Donald Trump fan wore a customized MLB All-Star Game jersey.

42. In a sage long term move, RG3 had his new girlfriend’s name tattooed on his arm.

43. Russell Westbrook’s pregame dances are almost as impressive as what he does during them.

44. Roy Williams ripped Doug Gottlieb.

45. Kevin Love was not trying to high five LeBron James. But, the Internet tried to make it a thing.

46. Brian Windhorst brought up rumors that Derek Fisher and Tim Hardaway Jr. were involved with the same woman.

47. Meisha Tate choked out Holly Holm at UCF 196.

48. A Toronto Raptors fan ejected from the Eastern Conference Finals was later murdered.

49. Tiger Woods still jokes about sex.

50. Adam Schefter crushed the Cleveland Browns.