Tom Coughlin Interviews For Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Vacancy

Tom Coughlin is 70 years old and stepped down as the head coach of the New York Giants following the 2015 season. While he was essentially forced out of that position, it seemed as if his NFL coaching days were done.

Not so fast.

Just one season later, Coughlin is already looking to get back into the game. On Wednesday he interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their coaching vacancy.

Way back in 1995, Coughlin was the first head coach for the expansion Jaguars. He led the franchise for eight seasons and had great success that included two AFC Championship Game berths. Jacksonville’s then-owner Wayne Weaver fired Coughlin in 2002 after the team went 19-29 from 2000-02.

Obviously we all know about Coughlin’s track record in New York, where he landed in 2004. He led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins and three division titles during his 12 years in charge, but the G-Men hadn’t made the postseason in four years before his departure. It was clearly time to move on.

Now the Jaguars have a chance to bring him back into the fold. Jacksonville owner Shahid Khan clearly thinks Coughlin can recapture some of his early magic with the Jags or he never would have interviewed him.

There’s a long way to go in the Jaguars coaching search, but there are a lot of fans in Jacksonville who are probably nostalgic for the Coughlin days.