Video From Ray McDonald Domestic Violence Case

Ray McDonald was arrested on May 25th on a domestic violence charge. It was not the first time Ray McDonald was arrested on a domestic violence charge – or the latest – but TMZ obtained video from that morning. In the video, a woman stands behind a dining room table, across from McDonald and his driver who is trying to get him to leave her alone.

The woman was reportedly holding a small child while she recorded the video. After a few minutes, a chase ensues and the woman locks herself in the bathroom. The video ends. The cops showed up. McDonald was arrested.