NFL USA Today Sports

Video From Ray McDonald Domestic Violence Case

Ray McDonald

Video From Ray McDonald Domestic Violence Case

NFL

Video From Ray McDonald Domestic Violence Case

Ray McDonald was arrested on May 25th on a domestic violence charge. It was not the first time Ray McDonald was arrested on a domestic violence charge – or the latest – but TMZ obtained video from that morning. In the video, a woman stands behind a dining room table, across from McDonald and his driver who is trying to get him to leave her alone.

The woman was reportedly holding a small child while she recorded the video. After a few minutes, a chase ensues and the woman locks herself in the bathroom. The video ends. The cops showed up. McDonald was arrested.

, , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home