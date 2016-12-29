Andre Iguodala Threw an Incredible Alley-Oop That Didn't Count

NBA USA Today Sports

Andre Iguodala is a month shy of 33 and in his 13th season. He’s mostly averaging career-lows, but he’s still playing 25 minutes a night for a team that’s 28-5. On Wednesday he scored 11 points, a high for the month of December. And as this video proves, he’s still got some youthful basketball in him. Marvel as he throws one of the more ridiculous passes you’ll ever see on an NBA court. Between the legs and behind the back to throw a perfect alley-oop to Shaun Livingston. Sign these old dudes up for the dunk contest. [@CJZero]

