Arkansas Player Accused of Attempted Shoplifting from Belk During a Belk Shopping Spree at the Belk Bowl

Belk is a retail store that sells clothing and other things. Belk also puts on a bowl game, which is called, naturally, the Belk Bowl, which is today, and pits Arkansas against Virginia Tech.

Among the Belk Bowl festivities was a shopping spree for players from each team. They had 90 minutes to max out a $450 gift card. That, according to reports, was not enough for senior Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, who is suspended for today’s game and stands accused of attempting to make off with more than $450 worth of merchandise.

From SEC Country:

Sprinkle was accused of attempting to shoplift items at the Belk department store at the SouthPark Mall in Charlotte on Tuesday, sources said. The Arkansas team was there as part of a function for the bowl. Each player on both teams had 90 minutes to spend a $450 gift card at Belk on anything in the store. The players also each received a Fossil watch. Sources said Sprinkle attempted to take items worth more than the allotted cost available. The athletic department announced the suspension two hours before kickoff.

Come on, man.