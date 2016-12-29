Brandon Marshall Owes Antonio Brown a Porsche, and Antonio Brown Hasn't Forgotten About It

Traditionally, racing for pink slips involves a drag race, but before this season began Brandon Marshall and Antonio Brown had a different idea.

Whoever put up better numbers during the 2016 season owed the other one his car. Marshall put up his Porsche and Brown put up his Bentley. The wager was based on receiving yardage.

Well, Brown has 1,284 yards to Marshall’s 788, and Brown hasn’t forgotten about the wager.

🙌🏾 @BMarshall, you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @PROJECT375 ! Glad we’re both healthy, mentally and physically !! pic.twitter.com/wQtwrqwHcI — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) December 29, 2016

Hard to imagine Brown having much use for a Porsche with a Jets-themed paint job on it. If Marshall makes good on the bet, it seems likely Project 375 — an organization Marshall founded to help de-stigmatize mental health issues — will wind up with the car.

Then again, it is not easy to separate a man from his Porsche.