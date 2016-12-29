Brandon Marshall's Halftime Rant May Have Torn the 4-11 New York Jets Locker Room Asunder

The New England Patriots beat the New York Jets, 41-3, on Saturday. It would have been the perfect end to a bad season for the Jets, but they still have a chance to further embarrass themselves on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. During halftime of the Patriots blowout win, Brandon Marshall obviously felt inspired by Dennis Miller, because he went off on a rant. This upset some people. First, Sheldon Richardson sounded annoyed after the game. Via the New York Post:

“He should be embarrassed,” Richardson said of the veteran wide receiver. “There’s no reason,” Richardson said. “He just should be.” Asked to elaborate, Richardon only offered, “He knows what he did. It’s cool, bro. … It’s irrelevant. Scratch that comment.”

Via ESPN:

“When we’re getting blown out at halftime, there’s no reason to be fighting amongst each other,” Jets safety Calvin Pryor told ESPN.com. “I think that’s why guys were upset, because we needed to be fighting against the Patriots, instead of the Jets.”

While some players were upset, Marshall’s speech obviously worked. Trailing 27-0 at the half, the Jets only lost the second half 14-3. That’s right – Brandon Marshall inspired a 4th quarter field goal. Maybe more people should have started yelling.