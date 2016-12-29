Bret Bielema On The Hot Seat After Belk Bowl Collapse

Arkansas took a 24-0 lead into halftime of the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech. The Razorbacks lost 35-24, falling to 7-6 on the season. How bad was the second half for Arkansas? Here were their drive results…

Fumble, Punt, Interception, Interception, Punt, Punt, Fumble, Punt.

Bret Bielema already should have been on the hot seat entering 2017, with just a 10-22 record in the SEC after four seasons. The bowl game collapse, following the collapse against an awful Missouri team in the regular season’s final game, won’t help Bielema’s cause.

Arkansas is not the best SEC West job. The schedule is an uphill battle. Still, the Razorbacks have been better. Bobby Petrino won 21 games in two years. His predecessor Houston Nutt had a ten-win year and four nine-win seasons.

It has not been a banner start to the SEC’s bowl season. Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Arkansas lost. Mississippi State only beat a 6-6 MAC team by a point.