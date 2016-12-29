Jim Harbaugh Peppered with Bikini-Related Questions During Orange Bowl Press Conference

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was part of a press conference this morning in advance of the Orange Bowl. Things got weird — even by Harbaugh’s standards. To the transcript!

Q. I want to get your thoughts on this because you have mentioned that the fun is in the football work and the team unity with the guys being down here with the practicing and everything, but your players are a little disappointed they haven’t seen any bikinis. I’d like to get your thoughts on that.

JIM HARBAUGH: I don’t have any thoughts on that.

Q. They would like to see some bikinis before they leave.

JIM HARBAUGH: I don’t know about that. I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know what you’re talking about.

Q. See the beach.

JIM HARBAUGH: I do not know what you’re talking about.

Q. The beach, the bikinis.

JIM HARBAUGH: Yeah. I don’t know anything about that.

Q. Not on the itinerary?

JIM HARBAUGH: Don’t know what you’re talking about.