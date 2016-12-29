Ronda Rousey Made Weight For UFC 207 in Brief, Rare Public Appearance

Ronda Rousey was knocked out by Holly Holm in November 2015. Since then Rousey has almost completely withdrawn from the public eye – save a few high–profile appearances. As Friday’s UFC 207 approaches Rousey has skipped her usual media tour which has many people, including her fellow fighters, wondering what this all means.

During official weigh-ins this morning, Rousey showed up, weighed in and promptly bounced.

Ronda Rousey at 135. There and gone #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/cX5VXJ14n1 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

She’ll make her return to public life later today during the pointless, fake, public weigh-in spectacle. Then it will presumably be radio silence until after her title fight with Amanda Nunes. Whether or not she talks after the fight probably has to do with the results on Saturday.