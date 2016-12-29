The Alabama Bus Left Without Lane Kiffin (Again)

As offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Lane Kiffin has a number of important responsibilities. Among these are:

Attending practices and games

Installing and teaching the Alabama offense

Calling the plays

This being the case, it is important that when Alabama travels, it not do so without Kiffin. And yet, somehow, the Alabama team bus has left Kiffin behind on two different occasions, including Thursday.

From ESPN:

This time, it was after Alabama’s media day session Thursday morning for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Kiffin was the last person from the Alabama contingent doing interviews after the hourlong session ended, and by the time he got out of the Georgia Dome locker room to where the buses were supposed to be, they were already headed back to the team hotel in downtown Atlanta. “Yep, got left again,” cracked Kiffin, Alabama’s offensive coordinator and incoming Florida Atlantic head coach.

The last time this happened was after last season’s national championship game, when Kiffin was talking to the media after the Tide’s 45-40 win over Clemson, noticed the team buses moving out, and tried unsuccessfully to get them to wait up.

“First, I get fired on the tarmac,” Kiffin said at the time, referring to his departure as head coach at Southern California, “and now I get left behind at the national championship.”

Somebody get this guy on a leash.