These Northwestern Players will Never Make The Rockettes

Fueled by the disrespect of ESPN college football analysts, Northwestern surprised Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. During the victory, several Wildcats players paid homage to The Rockettes by doing a half-hearted kick line.

Kids these days. They just don’t have that killer instinct.

They also just don’t have the drive to work hard. Take a closer look at their effort. There’s no rhythm, the knee drive is lacking and the energy seems to be lacking. In short, a poor showing all-around.

They’ll never make it to Radio City Music Hall. Not with that attitude.

