VIDEO: Austin Rivers Heckled By Kid in Front Row, Responds on Instagram

Austin Rivers scored 22 points in a loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday night. At one point, a kid in the front row got his attention and told him he only gets to play because his dad is the coach.

This heckler has absolutely no chill.

Rivers left a comment on the video saying the same kid asked for an autograph and picture after the game.