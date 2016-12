Tyreke Evans got a late start to the season and is only playing 13 minutes a night for the Pelicans. Last night he tried his hand at taking a charge. It did not work out as Marreese Speights dunked on Evans without hesitation. In fact, Speights attacked the rim as aggressively as anyone would if they saw that only Tyreke Evans stood in the way.

Tyreke Evans was never much of a rim protector. Or defender of any kind.