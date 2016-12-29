VIDEO: Short Miami Hurricanes Fan Punches One-Legged West Virginia Fan in Bathroom During Russell Athletic Bowl

Miami beat West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday. During the game a disagreement between two fans took place in one of the bathrooms. After a bit of shouting, the West Virginia fan with the prosthetic leg threatened to urinate on the diminutive Miami fan. The Miami fan then punched the West Virginia fan in the head and ran away.

The Mountaineers fan took the punch like a champ and chased the little guy out of the bathroom as he shouted, “I used to f— guys like you in prison.” No word on whether this was simply a Road House quote or if the guy has really been to prison.