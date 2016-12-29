Watch: Andy Phillips' Clutch Field Goal was Hypnotizing, Delighted Gus Johnson

NCAAF USA Today Sports

Utah had all it could handle from Indiana in Foster Farms Bowl. Senior kicker Andy Phillips, who is one of the best in the nation, came up large by booting four field goals, including two clutch ones in the second half.

His 48-yarder in the third quarter gave the Utes a 20-17 lead and brought great delight to Gus Johnson in the announcing booth, thanks to its wild and meandering trajectory. Johnson likened the English on the kick to Joel Klatt’s 7-iron play because if there’s one thing broadcasters love, it’s talking about their partner’s golf game.

Phillips put the finishing touches on his career by converting a 27-yarder with 1:24 to give Utah a decisive 26-24 advantage. That kick went through the uprights without all the crazy spin so we won’t waste your time embedding it.

 

