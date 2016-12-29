Wayne Gallman Had Standard Human Reaction To Frank Caliendo

ESPN brought in resident comedian Frank Caliendo to entertain College Football Playoff participants. Presumably, he ran through his gamut of ESPN impressions. Samantha Ponder asked Clemson running back Wayne Gallman about the performance. Gallman described it as “alright…a little okay.”

This is the Internet. So, we should crap all over Caliendo, then insist it’s okay to like Caliendo, then assert that no you really should crap on Caliendo, then write a scintillating 5,000-word, first-person narrative about how we absorb Caliendo and place him within our broader comedic construct.

But, in real life, most people find Caliendo “alright…a little okay.”