Freshman phenom Malik Monk has already posted a 47-point game this season in Kentucky’s victory over North Carolina. It’s tough to come up with a suitable encore after such an incredible performance, but the lefty is getting creative.

Monk went coast-to-coast for a layup against Ole Miss while embarrassing multiple Rebels defenders along the way. His trip included a sick behind-the-back move, a Eurostep and a mid-air hesitation.

In short, it was spectacular.