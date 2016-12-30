Auburn's T.J. Dunans is Welcomed Into Georgia Huddle for Some Reason

Auburn was trailing Georgia by 11 points with 1:39 remaining. It would take something extraordinary for the Tigers to come back and win. Desperate times requiring what they do, Auburn guard T.J. Dunans wandered over to the Georgia huddle in hopes of getting some inside information.

Astoundingly, he was welcomed in with open arms. Bulldogs forward Derek Ogbeide even put his arm around the obvious spy. An Auburn assistant, however, eventually noticed and brought the infiltration to an official’s attention.

While one wants to applaud Dunans for his creativity and sneakiness here but, on the other hand, can’t we just have one aspect of our lives free of foreign influence?