Never seen this happen before…Let's hope the offense executes better pic.twitter.com/1JQTP8MFMt — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 31, 2016

Osceola rode Renegade out onto the field before the Orange Bowl to do Florida State’s traditional spear spike at midfield. The horse wanted no part in the activity and put forth a regrettable performance.

Thus far, Danny Kanell’s wish that the Seminoles’ offense would execute better has come true as FSU holds a 17-3 lead.