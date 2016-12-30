Kemba Walker Did the Nick Young Shimmy on a Missed 3-Pointer

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker fired a three-point attempt against the Miami Heat from the top of the key. After seeing the ball carom upward off of the rim, he turned his back to the hoop and did a celebratory shimmy. While he was doing this, the other players on the court were battling for the rebound.

It was a very odd visual, but one we’ve seen before from the Lakers’ Nick Young.

Look, there’s nothing wrong with a little showmanship but Walker started his after seeing the ball rattle off the back heel. That’s either a sign of extreme confidence in one’s understanding of angles or flat-out overconfidence.

But, hey, shooters shoot and shimmiers shimmy.