Kyrie Irving is One of the Best Ball Handlers the NBA Has Ever Seen

Kyrie Irving is mesmerizing with the basketball, a guy who makes the impossible look easy. This play in particular last night against the Celtics was simply marvelous, and I can’t stop watching it. He lulls Jae Crowder to sleep and then goes crossover and see ya. He’s in for a layup.

Every player in the NBA can go behind his back; the way Irving pounds it behind his back, then changes direction, is unbelievable.

When you include Kyrie’s ability to finish in traffic at the rim, man, this kid is special. He doesn’t turn 25 until March.

I could watch these all day. Then go practice them, and get nowhere.

Here he goes through four Rockets for the layup. How?