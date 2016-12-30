NCAAF USA Today Sports

Michigan Star Jabrill Peppers Out of Orange Bowl with Injury

(Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan Star Jabrill Peppers Out of Orange Bowl with Injury

NCAAF

Michigan Star Jabrill Peppers Out of Orange Bowl with Injury

Michigan’s star linebacker Jabrill Peppers will not play in tonight’s Orange Bowl against Florida State. The Wolverine’s linebacker is out due to a hamstring injury.

Peppers was on the field prior to the start of the game.

, , , , NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home