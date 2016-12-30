Oklahoma State Officially Reaches 10-Win Mark a Mere 40 Days After Claiming 10th Win

Oklahoma State bullied Colorado right from the Alamo Bowl’s opening whistle and cruised to a 38-8 victory. The Cowboys were dominant on both sides of the ball and the rout put a nice finishing touch on a successful 10-3 season in Stillwater.

That record, again, is 10-3. Not 11-2. We’ve been over this.

It took 40 days for the actual facts to catch up to Mike Gundy’s double-digit win narrative, but they did.

Gundy on his 9-2 #okstate team: "You don't get to 10 wins very often. Double-digits is a pretty special place to be." Dude don't quit. — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) November 19, 2016

Congratulations are definitely in order.

Gundy’s crew finished the year strong, winning eight of nine games, with the only blip coming against rival Oklahoma. The Alamo Bowl showing should guarantee a Top-10 finish. These are accomplishments to be proud of, and to build upon. The Cowboys figure to be a Big 12 title contender — if not a national title contender in 2017.

Both quarterback Mason Rudolph and star wideout James Washington are returning. The schedule sets up favorably, with the toughest road conference tests coming at Texas and West Virginia. They get the Sooners at home. There is cause for optimism.

Oklahoma State and its mulleted leader can finally start looking forward to what could be and not backward at what could have been. They can stop re-writing and revising history and start authoring the future. All of this silly debate over this year’s actual win total can be put in the rearview mirror.

I, for one, will miss it.