Alabama's Jonathan Allen on Washington: "They Were Soft"

Alabama beat Washington 24-7 in the college football playoff semifinal. Alabama DL Jonathan Allen, arguably college football’s best player in 2016, was not impressed with the quality of the Tide’s opposition, at halftime or after the game. He termed the Huskies both “soft” and “sorry.”
Allen had a sack and two tackles for loss. Alabama held Washington to just 2.37 yards/play on offense. It’s hard to dispute his assertion, about the Husky offensive line. The defense held its own for much of the game.
UPDATE: Jonathan Allen disputes that he called Washington soft.
Brett McMurphy did not back down from his report.
