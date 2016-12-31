Alabama's Jonathan Allen on Washington: "They Were Soft"

Alabama DE Jonathan Allen on Washington: “They were soft. No disrespect, but we could have played better” — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 31, 2016

Alabama beat Washington 24-7 in the college football playoff semifinal. Alabama DL Jonathan Allen, arguably college football’s best player in 2016, was not impressed with the quality of the Tide’s opposition, at halftime or after the game. He termed the Huskies both “soft” and “sorry.”

Alabama DE Jonathan Allen, shaking his head, as he's walking off field at halftime: "They're sorry. They're sorry" https://t.co/hFkPSQLoVn — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 31, 2016

Allen had a sack and two tackles for loss. Alabama held Washington to just 2.37 yards/play on offense. It’s hard to dispute his assertion, about the Husky offensive line. The defense held its own for much of the game.

UPDATE: Jonathan Allen disputes that he called Washington soft.

To all the reports saying I called Washington soft that is not true I never said that, at Alabama were taught to win and lose with class — Jonathan Allen (@jonathanallenj) January 1, 2017

Brett McMurphy did not back down from his report.