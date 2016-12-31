Amanda Nunes Just Squashed Ronda Rousey in 48 Seconds

Amanda Nunes consoles Ronda Rousey after her win. #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/Lw3mLBLW1g — Jonathan Bradley (@Jon__Bradley) December 31, 2016

Amanda Nunes successfully defended the women’s bantamweight championship in the first round against Ronda Rousey, frankly decimating her. Nunes just landed punch after punch after punch to Rousey’s head and face, before official Herb Dean called the fight.

The match lasted just 48 seconds. You have to wonder at this point when and if Ronda Rousey will return to the Octagon, as she has now been handily beaten two fights in a row, 14 months apart.

Nunes, who as champion was promoted just a fraction of Rousey and paid just a fraction of Rousey headed into this fight, should have the full weight of the UFC machine behind her going forward.

We will not embed any videos of the site, but here is how to search for highlights on Twitter.

