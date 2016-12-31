VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough Was An Absolute Monster On This Touchdown Run

Alabama just keeps on coming with the elite running backs. Here is Alabama’s backup running back Bo Scarbrough bowling his way through the Washington defense to even the score at 7-7.
Latest Leads
40m
Nick Saban Freaked Out
Nick Saban, disgusted as another Alabama drive stalled due to self-inflicted wounds, lost his patience. I’m not a professional (…)
1hr
2hr
Fiesta Bowl Preview: 3 Keys For Clemson and Ohio State
Can Clemson quit killing themselves with turnovers?
2hr
Alabama's Captains Refused to Shake Hands with Washington's Captains
Captains from Alabama and Washington were instructed to shake hands after the opening coin toss. The Huskies complied. Their Crimson Tide (…)
4hr
VIDEO: Derrius Guice Trucked Louisville Kicker Blanton Creque
Massive impact.
4hr
5hr
LSU's Malachi Dupre Made a Fantastic One-Handed Grab
A fine display.
5hr
6hr
Peach Bowl Preview: 3 Keys For Alabama and Washington
How will Washington’s offensive line hold up against Alabama’s pressure?
Comments