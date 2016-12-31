VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough Was An Absolute Monster On This Touchdown Run

Alabama just keeps on coming with the elite running backs. Here is Alabama’s backup running back Bo Scarbrough bowling his way through the Washington defense to even the score at 7-7.

Bama staff was excited to see Bo Scarbrough vs Washington today.. Told me he's running with the power of Derrick Henry but with more wiggle. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 31, 2016