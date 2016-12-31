NFL USA Today Sports

Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke Are Getting Fired by the 49ers, ESPN Report Claims

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Chip Kelly of the San Francisco 49ers watches his team warm up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 16, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Happy New Year to Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke, who are getting fired by the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN:

What a classy move by a once-classy organization. On the eve of Week 17, six days after the 49ers won their second game of the season, San Francisco is gutting the joint. What a disaster they’ve been since firing Jim Harbaugh. They gave Jim Tomsula one year, and now Chip Kelly, too?

Good luck finding a coach and GM who will want the job now.

Talk about a rapid fall:
2012 – 49ers lose in the Super Bowl on the final play
2013 – 49ers blow a 4th quarter lead, lose NFC title game in Seattle
2014 – Baalke decides Harbaugh’s getting too much credit, they fight all year
2015 – Harbaugh is fired for Jim Tomsula, the 49ers go 5-11
2016 – Chip Kelly starts 2-13 in his first year, and now gets fired

Now the Chip Kelly question becomes: Does he go back to college football? Or is Jacksonville going to consider hiring him?

One wonders … this comes a day after Colin Kaepernick won a locker room award. Hmmmm. The owner clearly doesn’t want Kaepernick around, and maybe Kelly did? We know Baalke didn’t.

