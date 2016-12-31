Clemson Lineman Christian Wilkins Grabbed Curtis Samuel's Balls
Clemson Lineman Christian Wilkins Grabbed Curtis Samuel's Balls
By:
Ty Duffy | 1 minute ago
Clemson tackled Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel. Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins snuck in to grab his private parts at the end of the play. He felt around to make sure he got the right part.
Presumably this was not part of Wilkins’ role as a “
big happy people-pleaser.”
Ty Duffy
Ty is a Senior Writer for The Big Lead. He attended the University of Michigan. He likes his meals prodigious and his whiskey neat. He is based in Detroit.
