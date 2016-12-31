NCAAF USA Today Sports

Clemson Lineman Christian Wilkins Grabbed Curtis Samuel's Balls

Clemson player gets handsy

NCAAF

Clemson tackled Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel. Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins snuck in to grab his private parts at the end of the play. He felt around to make sure he got the right part.

Presumably this was not part of Wilkins’ role as a “big happy people-pleaser.”

