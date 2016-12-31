College Football Playoff Final: Time, Date, and Location

Alabama will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff Final, a rematch from last year. Here are the logistical details…
Date: Monday Jan. 9 2017
Time: 8:30pm ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Network: ESPN
Alabama will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff Final, a rematch from last year. Here are the logistical details…
Date: Monday Jan. 9 2017
Time: 8:30pm ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Network: ESPN
The San Francisco 49ers are firing Chip Kelly. While Kelly may prefer the NFL, his next opportunity, after two flameouts, should be back in (…)
Happy New Year to Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke, who are getting fired by the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN: San Francisco is (…)
Some extra curricular activity.
“They were soft. No disrespect.”
Roll Tide peace and love 😎✌️🌟💖☯🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/R6bb9Uecin — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) (…)
It happens.
Nick Saban, disgusted as another Alabama drive stalled due to self-inflicted wounds, lost his patience. I’m not a professional (…)
Can Clemson quit killing themselves with turnovers?
Comments