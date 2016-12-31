NCAAF USA Today Sports

College Football Playoff Final: Time, Date, and Location

Alabama will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff Final, a rematch from last year. Here are the logistical details…

Date: Monday Jan. 9 2017

Time: 8:30pm ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Network: ESPN

