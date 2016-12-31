NCAAF USA Today Sports

LSU's Malachi Dupre Made a Fantastic One-Handed Grab

Malachi Dupre with a great catch against Louisville

Leonard Fournette is not paying for LSU in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers’ offense has not suffered. Running back Derrius Guice is filling in nobly and wide receiver Malachi Dupre is showing the world he can also make plays — no matter the degree of difficulty.

