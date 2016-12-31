LSU's Malachi Dupre Made a Fantastic One-Handed Grab

Leonard Fournette is not paying for LSU in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers’ offense has not suffered. Running back Derrius Guice is filling in nobly and wide receiver Malachi Dupre is showing the world he can also make plays — no matter the degree of difficulty.
