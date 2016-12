Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is not enjoying his TaxSlayer Bowl experience. His team is getting dominated by Georgia Tech. Cut-blocking led him to have an on-field shouting match with Paul Johnson. His frustration carried over into the locker room at halftime.

Report: At half Coach Stoops kicked the ref locker room door. Knocked over a Gatorade cooler. They had to pull him back to the locker room. — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) December 31, 2016

If there’s a positive spin here it’s that Stoops nailed his Snickers commercial audition. His actions brilliantly capture the role of agitated football coach — even if the writing is a little cliched.