Nick Saban Freaked Out

Nick Saban, disgusted as another Alabama drive stalled due to self-inflicted wounds, lost his patience. I’m not a professional lip reader but it appears he may have wanted the ball snapped in a more expedient fashion.
Nick Saban, disgusted as another Alabama drive stalled due to self-inflicted wounds, lost his patience. I’m not a professional lip reader but it appears he may have wanted the ball snapped in a more expedient fashion.
Can Clemson quit killing themselves with turnovers?
Captains from Alabama and Washington were instructed to shake hands after the opening coin toss. The Huskies complied. Their Crimson Tide (…)
Massive impact.
A fine display.
How will Washington’s offensive line hold up against Alabama’s pressure?
Comments