Paulina Gretzky's 2016 Year in Review

Paulina Gretzky once again had a fairly solid year on TheBigLead.

Here’s a look back at all our Paulina posts from 2016.

January 2nd

Rickie Fowler Enjoyed New Years in Hawaii with Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson

Hau‘oli lā Hānau Mike!! Hawaiian nights with @djohnsonpga & @rickiefowler 🌺🌴

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

January 22nd

Jimmy Clausen’s Wife Hangs With Hubby, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson; Later Tries Golf

Where the beer flows like wine #Aspen🎿 @jimmyclausen @paulinagretzky @djohnsonpga @brookehurt @kouroshbabaeian

A photo posted by Jess Clausen (@jessclausen) on

February 15th

Paulina Gretzky Shared a Sexy Valentine’s Day Picture on Instagram

Happy Valentines Day🌹

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

March 7th

Paulina Gretzky Joined Snapchat, Initial Foray Is Underwhelming

March 25th

Paulina Gretzky’s Latest Snapchat Doesn’t Look Like Something Dustin Johnson Wants in On

April 7th

Paulina Gretzky Caddied for Dustin Johnson During Masters Par 3 Contest

💚⛳️🏆 #bestcaddyever #dreamteam

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

April 25th

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Poolside on Snapchat

paulina 2

April 28th

Paulina Gretzky Offers No Apologies, Enjoys Lemons

Sorry, I ain't sorry 🍋 @kmelnichenko

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

May 2nd

VIDEO: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Danced on Boat

We all have a lil Erika Jayne in us @djohnsonpga @theprettymess @bravoandy

A video posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

June 23rd

Paulina Gretzky’s Short Dress Drew a Lot of Criticism, but Really, Who Cares?

Paulina Gretzky has to adjust dress while walking with Dustin Johnson

July 5th

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky enjoy the 4th of July

Paulina Gretzky on a boat for the fourth of July

August 5th

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky on a Boat During Opening Ceremonies?

I got 99 problems but you won't be one @djohnsonpga

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

August 8th

Paulina Gretzky Slams Instagram Trolls Ripping Dustin Johnson Over Olympics

Paulina Gretzky rips trolls on Instagram

October 1st

Paulina Gretzky at the Ryder Cup

Ben Everill

October 3rd

Tiger Woods, Paulina Gretzky Settled For Picture Together Because Patrick Reed Was Probably Busy

❤️🙌🏼🇺🇸

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

October 8th

Paulina Gretzky Doesn’t Appear to be Ready for Winter

Bae Watch 🚩

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

October 20th

VIDEO: Paulina Gretzky did Some Pole Dancing at a Nightclub

November 12th

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Danced to “I’m So Fancy”

You already know😂. @jeremyc0hen @djohnsonpga @trevorgretzky

A video posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

November 25th

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Danced To “Party in the USA”

Thanks for the content Paulina!

Family..where life begins and love never ends. @djohnsonpga @janetgretzky

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

