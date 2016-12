Roll Tide peace and love 😎✌️🌟💖☯🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/R6bb9Uecin — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 31, 2016

Two-thousand sixteen was not a great year. The next one promises to be better if we, as a society, can somehow build upon the momentum of Ringo Starr wearing an Alabama Crimson Tide t-shirt and weighing in on college football. I personally don’t have an action plan for how to do this but New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to set achievable goals.