Sad Urban Meyer Is a Fine Way To Ring In 2017

Clemson shut out Ohio State 31-0. The Big Ten has now been shut out 69-0 in the past two College Football Playoffs. 2016 was not entirely terrible. SEC fan? Michigan fan? Pretty much everyone outside of Ohio can ring in 2017 with some sad photos of Urban Meyer.

tfw you're a mascot so you can't show any emotion but happy even when you're not pic.twitter.com/2OouPVM3f7 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2017