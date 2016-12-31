Watch: An Angry Mark Stoops Shouted at Paul Johnson

Tensions are high in the Taxslayer Bowl. While attending to an injured defensive lineman, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops yelled at Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson and it wasn’t to wish his counterpart a Happy New Year.

His displeasure may have been related to the Yellow Jackets’ cut-blocking scheme as part of a triple-option attack. While legal, cut-blocking has its detractors.

One can understand Stoops’ frustration but it’s hard to believe he was taken by surprise at the sight of Georgia Tech’s scheme after weeks of preparation.