Watch: Ryan Anderson's Pick-Six Extinguished Any Washington Optimism

Washington was hanging tight with Alabama as time ticked away at the end of the first half. It appeared the Huskies would go into the break within striking distance of the heavily favored Crimson Tide.

Then 28 minutes of good play was undone by a poor decision by quarterback Jake Browning, who floated a screen pass out to the flat. Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson read the play perfectly, broke on the ball, made the interception, and powered his way into the end zone.

The Huskies now face a 10-point deficit, a tough mountain to climb against a good defense — and perhaps impossible task against this Alabama unit.