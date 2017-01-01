Albert Breer and Gary Myers Squabbling About Michigan, Ohio State, and Career Merits

Albert Breer is a reporter for SI’s MMQB; Gary Myers is a longtime writer for the New York Daily News. They have been enmeshed in a duel for the past hour or so. There’s not a whole lot of interesting football going on in the early Week 17 slate, so we might as well preserve this squabble for posterity.

It began with Myers making a mundane observation that was kind of a joke, and Breer calling him out for it:

Myers, a Michigan fan, clapped back, citing Breer’s alma mater Ohio State’s crushing defeat last night; Breer played the scoreboard card:

Myers played the academic card, and then Breer brought up Myers’ reputation for wanting to axe the Giants and Jets coaches every year.

Myers kept the personal career digs churning; Breer, who worked for the Boston Globe and NFL Network before heading to MMQB last offseason, said that he’s been moving up the ladder:

Myers disagreed that NFL Network to MMQB constitutes a step up.

If you’re going to draw up the MMQB staff, Breer is probably second on the pecking order, not fifth. Whether or not it’s a better job than being one of the two primary league insiders for NFL Media can be a matter of personal preference.

If it were me, I’d personally prefer the SI gig — even if it’s less television exposure, you’re not covering the institution that’s paying you — but I think reasonable minds could differ on that.