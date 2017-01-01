Broncos Coach Gary Kubiak Reportedly Resigning Amid Health Concerns

Gary Kubiak has been dealing with a complicated migraine headache problem that will cause him to step down as coach of the Denver Broncos, according to a report by Adam Schefter.

This year has taken a toll on Kubiak, 55, and his family. Kubiak left the team for a week in October and missed a Thursday night game in San Diego for what the team called a “complex migraine condition.” Back in 2013, when Kubiak was coaching the Houston Texans, he suffered a mini-stroke during a game and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Kubiak this week dodged questions about his future with the Broncos, and Schefter’s report only indicates it is “likely” Kubiak will leave the team.