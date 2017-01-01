Cardinals David Johnson Carted Off After Horrific Leg Injury

David Johnson has been one of the best players in the NFL this season, which makes what happened on Sunday is even more devastating. The Arizona Cardinals running back took a handoff to the left against the Los Angeles Rams and was bent backwards by a combination of Alec Ogletree and Robert Quinn. Quinn landed on Johnson’s right leg, causing what looked like an awful injury. Johnson was carted off following the play.

Here’s a look at what happened:

A Week 17 injury to one of the NFL’s best players is bad news for everyone. Johnson had a phenomenal season, he was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing campaign for the Cardinals. Entering the final week of the season, Johnson ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,233), second in rushing touchdowns (16) and second in rushing first downs. He also led all NFL running backs in receptions (77), receiving yards (841) and had four receiving touchdowns. Johnson was the NFL’s leader in yards from scrimmage entering Week 16 with 2,074. In the process, Johnson also became the first player to amass 100 yards from scrimmage in the first 15 games of an NFL season. That streak obviously ended Sunday.

Here’s hoping Johnson’s injury isn’t as bad as it looked.