Carson Wentz and Mike Trout might be our latest sports bromance. On Sunday after throwing a gorgeous touchdown pass to Zach Ertz, Wentz took the ball and handed it to Trout in the stands. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder is a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder and he and Wentz recently went hunting together.

Here’s a video of the exchange:

Trout also gifted the entire Eagles roster new Nike cleats:

Every Eagles player got a pair of Nikes courtesy of Mike Trout. These belong to Zach Ertz pic.twitter.com/xxnBpOwghI — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 28, 2016

So how long until Wentz tries to convince Trout to line up at wideout for him?