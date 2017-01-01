Imagine Being Such a Loser That You Would Send This E-Mail to a Kicker

Mature, well-adjusted adults with lives of their own to live and a fully formed identity don’t send hateful e-mails to college football players.

Then there is this person, who e-mailed Ohio State kicker Tyler Durbin, after Durbin missed two field goals in a 31-0 loss to Clemson last night:

Let’s set aside that the score of the game was 31-0, the result of a catastrophic butt-kicking by Clemson in every phase of the game. Durbin’s kicks didn’t matter, but that’s beside the point. Durbin is an amateur athlete who surely wanted to win just as much as any Ohio State fan did, and had a bad game, just like the rest of the team.

The rest of the team, including OSU’s other kicker, Sean Nuernberger, stepped up in defense of their teammate.

Unbelievable. Hard to believe an adult could say these things. https://t.co/9YNdKQItec — Sean Nuernberger (@Sean4Heisman1) January 1, 2017

Now Durbin’s his career is over, and he gets to move on with his life. Fans would be well advised to do the same.