Jason Day Announced that He has Signed with Nike on Instagram

The golf off-season has been fairly quiet since the Hero World Challenge, but on the first day of 2017 the number one player in the world made an announcement on his Instagram account that he would be making a big change.
Day is signing with Nike, who will provide his apparel only since they no longer make clubs.
Via PGATOUR: “Joining Nike is a dream come true,” Day said. “The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes. I’m honored and can’t wait to be part of the team and working closely with Nike to take my game, and the sport of golf, to even higher levels.”
Day was previously with Adidas.
Nike also made the announcement on their account and were a little less subtle than Day.
The Ace Born without a silver spoon Only a heart of gold on the gold coast. Six holes a day from the day he turned 6. Measured himself against the man. Turned two a days into three a days. Turned handwork into hardware, and tragedy into triumphs. He's lost more than tournaments. And gained more than confidence. Collapsed and kept going. Never rattled. Always ready. As cool as a November morning on the course. Started from the bottom. Standing at the top. No plans on leaving. Eyes on greatness. Eyes on the goat. He knows his game is impossible to perfect. But that's what makes it perfect. Welcome to the Club, Jason. #NikeGolfClub Nike.com/golf
The move is kind interesting to me considering the rumors of Tiger being part of a group that is interested in purchasing TaylorMade.
