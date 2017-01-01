Jason Day Announced that He has Signed with Nike on Instagram

The golf off-season has been fairly quiet since the Hero World Challenge, but on the first day of 2017 the number one player in the world made an announcement on his Instagram account that he would be making a big change.

Day is signing with Nike, who will provide his apparel only since they no longer make clubs.

Via PGATOUR: “Joining Nike is a dream come true,” Day said. “The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes. I’m honored and can’t wait to be part of the team and working closely with Nike to take my game, and the sport of golf, to even higher levels.”

Don't make a New Years resolution. #Justdoit @nike @swingoilofficial @lexususa @rolex @taylormadegolf @netjets A photo posted by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:00pm PST

Day was previously with Adidas.

Nike also made the announcement on their account and were a little less subtle than Day.

The move is kind interesting to me considering the rumors of Tiger being part of a group that is interested in purchasing TaylorMade.