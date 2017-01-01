LeGarrette Blount Is Not a Fan Of Ndamukong Suh

LeGarrette Blount didn’t hold back when asked about Ndamukong Suh after the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 35-14 in Week 17. Blount unloaded on the Miami defensive tackle, ripping him for being a “dirty player.”

Here’s video of Blount discussing Suh after the game:

#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZ pic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017

Here’s the statement typed out:

LeGarrette Blount went off on Ndamukong Suh being a dirty player to WBZ after the game: pic.twitter.com/wpM3550lPx — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 1, 2017

That’s as pointed as it gets. Something tells me this isn’t the last we’ve heard of this feud.