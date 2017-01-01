Missed FG Costs Adam Vinatieri Half a Mil

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri entered today’s game having made 26 of his 29 field goal attempts on the season. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Vinatieri had an incentive in his contract wherein if he made 90% of his field goals this year, he’d get a $500,000 bonus.

In the second quarter of today’s game against Jacksonville, Vinatieri lined up for a 48-yard field goal and hit it off the right upright. Therefore, unless Vinatieri attempts 10 more field goals today — and makes all of them — that bonus isn’t happening.

A scenario where the Colts were in gray area field goal range late in the game today, where Vinatieri was currently sitting over 90%, would have been fascinating to observe.