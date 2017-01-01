2017 NFL Draft Order: Cleveland Browns Clinch #1 Pick

The top 20 picks in the NFL Draft will be finalized today, other than those that will require a coin flip to break a tie on record and strength of schedule. The Cleveland Browns took Pittsburgh to overtime with the top pick potentially on the line. Pittsburgh’s touchdown to end the game sealed Cleveland into the top spot with a 1-15 record.

San Francisco will get the 2nd overall pick regardless of the result of today’s game, now that the Browns result is in, as they would still have the strength of schedule tiebreaker over the Bears and Jaguars. Chicago is 3rd and Jacksonville 4th.

The top 6 should be set as the Rams will still finish 5th whether they lose or win (and that pick goes to the Titans as a result of the Jared Goff trade), and the Jets would still get to pick ahead of the Chargers regardless of result.

Here are the current projections pending the late afternoon games and Sunday night game: