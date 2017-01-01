Saints Receiver Brandin Cooks Knocked Out After Head Hits Turf

Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks appeared to slam his head into the turf after attempting to make a catch late in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. Cooks was eventually able to get up under his own power, but was taken to the locker room.
Latest Leads
9m
Mike McCoy Fired By Chargers, This Is Who They Should Go After
Long time coming.
2hr
LeGarrette Blount Is Not a Fan Of Ndamukong Suh
Tell us how you really feel LeGarrette.
3hr
Cardinals David Johnson Carted Off After Horrific Leg Injury
This was awful.
3hr
Aqib Talib Ripped a Chain Off Michael Crabtree's Neck
Aqib Talib had an eventful 2016, from shooting himself to pushing a teammate who made a mistake. He started off 2017 like a crazy person, (…)
4hr
Carson Wentz Handed Mike Trout The Ball After Throwing A Touchdown Pass
New sports bromance?
4hr
5hr
6hr
Albert Breer and Gary Myers Squabbling About Michigan, Ohio State, and Career Merits
Getting hot out there in the streets.
6hr
Comments