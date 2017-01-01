NFL USA Today Sports

Saints Receiver Brandin Cooks Knocked Out After Head Hits Turf

Brandin Cooks

NFL

Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks appeared to slam his head into the turf after attempting to make a catch late in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. Cooks was eventually able to get up under his own power, but was taken to the locker room.

